Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

