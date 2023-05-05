Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) rose 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 124,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 497,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

