Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

