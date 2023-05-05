Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. 14,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

