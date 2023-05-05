Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

