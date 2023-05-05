Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 2,074,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,617. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

