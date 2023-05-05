Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.
Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 2,074,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,617. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
