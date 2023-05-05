Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
Further Reading
