Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.06). 292,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 263,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,980.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.