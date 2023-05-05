Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

About Kits Eyecare

(Get Rating)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.