Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 145,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

