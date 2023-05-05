KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.22. Approximately 270,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 148,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMLM. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 126.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,108,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after buying an additional 93,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 185,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.