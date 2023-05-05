Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Keyera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

KEY stock opened at C$30.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.02. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.31.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

