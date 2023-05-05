Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

