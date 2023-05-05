Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $43.91. 67,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,021. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 906,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.