Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

