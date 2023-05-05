Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.35. 2,698,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.