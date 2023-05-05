Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.35. 2,698,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

