KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 711 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $50,107,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $223.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

