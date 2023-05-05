KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,654 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.90% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLAX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 216,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000.

NYSEARCA:FLAX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

