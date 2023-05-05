KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.0832 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

KBC Group Stock Down 2.8 %

KBC Group stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

