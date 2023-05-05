KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.0832 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

KBC Group Stock Down 2.8 %

KBC Group stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

About KBC Group

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also

Dividend History for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.