Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $13.35 on Friday, reaching $219.80. The stock had a trading volume of 199,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after acquiring an additional 229,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

