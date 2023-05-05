KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 4.4 %

KAR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 683,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,645,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

