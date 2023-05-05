Kaleyra (KLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

Kaleyra stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Kaleyra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

In other news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at $224,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

