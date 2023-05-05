Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.38 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.15 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 1.5 %

KAI stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

