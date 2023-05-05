Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.94 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

KAI stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kadant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

