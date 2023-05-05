Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.30

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.30 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.64). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 898,145 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.77) to GBX 168 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.70).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.28. The company has a market capitalization of £689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jupiter Fund Management

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £44,055.50 ($55,041.85). Corporate insiders own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

