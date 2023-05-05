JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

