JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.06 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14). 23,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 56,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.08. The firm has a market cap of £69.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1,137.50.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

