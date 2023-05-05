Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.66 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.66 million and $13,274.47 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05668527 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,809.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.