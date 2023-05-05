Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 366,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $210.65.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.