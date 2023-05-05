Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $56.53

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.53, but opened at $61.00. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 17,287 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $645.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.