Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

