John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 15,431 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $24.16.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,394,000 after buying an additional 3,532,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 267,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

