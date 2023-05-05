John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. 1,551,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 50.09% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

