John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,447 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.74. 480,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

