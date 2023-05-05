John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 457,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,358. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

