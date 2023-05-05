John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 10,895 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 271,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,987. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

