John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EXP stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 112,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

