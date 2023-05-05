John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,549. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

