John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Itron worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -298.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

