John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Trading Up 1.3 %

CCK stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

