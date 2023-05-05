John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,975 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises approximately 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Argan worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

AGX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 15,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $543.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

