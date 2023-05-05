John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 60.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

