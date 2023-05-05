John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 432.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 96,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 646,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -134.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.