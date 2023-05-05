JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 68.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 37.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

