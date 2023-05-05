JMP Securities Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $445.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGX. SVB Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.75.

ARGX stock opened at $395.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,106,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

