J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.6 %
J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
