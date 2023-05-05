Jin Medical International Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 8th (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, May 8th. Jin Medical International had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Jin Medical International Stock Performance

ZJYL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

