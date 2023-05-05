JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of FROG opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

