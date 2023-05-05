Jet Protocol Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.15 million and $141,745.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,022.76 or 0.99989142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01006449 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,403.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.