Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. 132,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

